BAYSIDE – An important historical marker in Bayside will get a new lease on life thanks to the hard work of some passionate residents, volunteers and Bayside Historical Society members.
The Wood House was built in 1875 by John Howland Wood, a New Yorker who fought at San Jacinto in the war for Texas independence. He was also a captain in the Confederacy assigned to watch the Texas Coast for Union ships and supplied General Taylor with beef during the Mexican-American War. Nearby Woodsboro also took his namesake.
The historic house took quite a beating when Hurricane Harvey came through the coast nearly two years ago.
“It’s weathered all kinds of storms, but Harvey was different because it sat here and hovered over Bayside and Refugio County for four hours,” Bayside Historical Society Chairman and Advance-Guard Press Editor Tim Delaney said. “It was really, really intense. And no hurricanes have done that before. They usually just come and go.”
Anyone who passes by the historic structure can see the damage as a portion of the house is leaning to one side.
Delaney, along with Bart Wales, applied for a Texas Historical Commission grant and received $250,000 non-matching grant that will go into the restoration of the Wood House. It was the 30th historical structure out of 30 grants given in Texas.
This old house
The Wood House’s previous owner, Mike Selzer, fixed up the place and got historical designation, but when he died, his widow had no interest in the house and it sat empty for years.
Earlier this year, San Antonio native Jon Breeden was told he needed to see the historic house and once he did, he knew what he had to do.
He purchased the Wood House in June and got to work.
What made him purchase the Bayside home?
“That’s a good question,” Breeden said laughing. “I’m not sure.
“I suppose the history behind it and the fact that it was falling apart and no one had done anything about it for so long.
“And that’s a passion of mine.”
Breeden has 20 years in construction and 10 years in remodeling experience, so he knew what to do to fix up the place. But he’s never dealt with a historical property before.
“It’s way more than I’ve ever done,” Breeden added.
Straightening up the house
With the house having significant damage, especially with a large portion leaning seven degrees to one side, a professional was needed.
And a professional wasn’t very far away.
“It’s very hard – almost impossible,” Ram House Movers owner and Sinton resident Lilly Henkhaus Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson has vast experience in moving not only homes but historical structures in Refugio, San Patricio and Bee counties. Dealing with old structures usually means there’s quite a bit of work that goes into the structure after its moved, especially for older and historic houses.
“I know, when we started (the historical commission) tried to get a grant and the people didn’t believe we could straighten it,” Wilkinson said. “So they held the grant back and said, ‘No, we’re not going to give the grant until you straighten it – if you can’ – because it is difficult.”
She also said that she’s doing it all for free because “ ... it’s a historical structure in our area, and it needs to be preserved.
“We do it from time to time when we have a chance and we’re available.”
Wilkinson added that it wouldn’t be an overnight project. She said that they would need to slowly tighten and straighten the structure a little bit at a time over months in order to keep from damaging the house.
The cost of hope
While they did receive the $250,000 grant, original project estimates were around $2 million. Delaney believes the amount will be a little lower with Breeden doing a lot of the work himself.
“The grant means the world to us. It allows us to proceed and get the ball rolling.
“Without it we would just be dead in the water.
“It will get us started but we’re going to be looking for corporate sponsors, looking for anybody who’s willing to lend a hand, financially or lend services.”
Donations can be sent to the Bayside Historical Society, P.O. Box 61, Bayside, TX 78340 with a note specifying what the donation is for. In-kind donations would be accepted as well.
Lasting impact of history
“I’ve only been involved for two or three months. The people behind it have been involved for decades, one way or another,” Breeden said about the house’s impact on the community.
Breeden said Delaney has often referred to the Wood House as the Alamo of Bayside because of what it means to the community. Breeden, being from San Antonio himself, knows the Alamo well and what it means to his city and respects how people feel about the historic house.
“So over time, there’s people who have history behind it,” Breeden continued. “This is a living, breathing thing. So I’m learning from everybody else.
“I may be the owner on paper, but this thing has a life of its own.”
Delaney mentioned that Wood, who was also one of the founders of Rockport and friends with the person who built the Fulton Mansion, only five years older than the Wood House, has history steeped in the coastal area. The Wood House is an integral part of that story.
“Personally, since I live in Bayside, I have sort of a real love affair with this place because it is like the heart of Bayside,” Delaney said. “And it has drawn visitors from all over the world. They’re interested in history and places like that.
“So it’s kind of like a living history place for all ages.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s invaluable in terms of history and education and it needs to be preserved.
“For all time.”