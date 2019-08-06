Home dedicated to Hurricane Harvey victim

WOODSBORO – A new home was dedicated in Woodsboro this past week.
Paulina Wilson, her daughter Brenda Holst, and her two grandchildren, Alyssa and Allen, received the keys to their home presented by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity.
Because of Hurricane Harvey, Holst, her mother and her children left Woodsboro to stay with her sister in Refugio, fearing that her childhood home wouldn’t survive the hurricane.
The storm burst a kitchen window as it blew through Refugio and the family made refuge in the windowless hallway.
Upon returning to Woodsboro, it was evident that they would no longer be able to live in their existing home.
Their case manager, Zelina Rittiman, met the family in January, 2018 and did everything she could to make sure they would get back to a safe, secure and sanitary home.
“When I met them, it was really difficult to hear their story,” Rittiman said.
“They had lived here all their lives and they were watching their house fall to pieces in front of them. I was motivated and passionate about helping them. It’s a true blessing and honor to stand on these steps today and to walk through their doorway and be part of the journey with them,” she said.
Other organizations making the new home possible were United Methodist Committee on Relief-Rio Texas Conference (UMCOR), Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG), Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, Samaritan’s Purse and Cheniere Energy all played a part in making the events possible.
CBDRG, in partnership with several other non-profits, have completed 156 major home reconstruction projects thus far and is continuing to work on another 50 ongoing projects.
All was possible thanks to the generous donors and hardworking volunteers.
CBDRG continues to seek volunteers who range from skilled laborers to general help. To learn more about the CBDRG and to fill open volunteer positions, visit www.coastalbenddrg.org/volunteer.