Home dedicated to Hurricane Harvey victim

Contributed photo A new home dedication was conducted last week for Woodsboro resident Paulina Wilson. Others who participated were, in front row, Brenda Holst (daughter), Zelinda Rittiman (Rio Texas case manager), Paulina Wilson (homeowner) and Alyssa Holst (granddaughter); and on back row (from left) were Rosie Polasek, Rene Waldron, Mario Quezada – all with the Rio Texas Conference.