REFUGIO – A Hometown Artisan Market – Holiday Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Refugio Community Center.
Twenty-two local and area artisans will gather to sell their wares. Several of the vendors on site will be featuring holiday gifts and attire.
The Hometown Artisan Market also will feature adult and children’s clothing, accessories, handmade quilts, hand poured candles, home and car scents, cosmetics, jewelry, last minute gifts, baked goods and candies, decorated sugar cookies, t-shirts, yard art, sugar scrubs, sea glass art, books for all ages, vintage suitcase radios and more.
The 4-H Health Ambassadors of Refugio will sell a meal consisting of a three meat gumbo (chicken, sausage and shrimp) with crackers and a drink at a cost of $10. The meal can be eaten on site or to go. Proceeds from the sale of the meal will go to cover healthy cooking demonstrations put on by the group and offered to the public and for other training and conference expenses.
Santa will be there to visit with the children and hand out treats from 1 to 5 p.m.
Door prizes will be given away every hour beginning at 2 p.m.
Admission is free for children and $1 for adults.