A heroic bombing run aimed to strike a blow at the heart of Hitler’s Europe more than 77 years ago may have been all but forgotten by many local residents, but the legacy of Refugio’s pilot Pete Hughes was remembered and celebrated at a Veterans Day event hosted by the Refugio Lions Club.
Mike Slack, an Austin attorney and Refugio native, is on a mission to make sure Hughes’ valor and sacrifice are not forgotten. He is partnering with the Refugio Independent School District Education Foundation and others in the community to make sure there will be a memorial in recognition of Hughes, who is Refugio’s only Medal of Honor winner and was a 1939 graduate of Refugio High School.
Hughes was a student at Texas A&M University on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese struck a devastating blow against U.S. naval forces at Pearl Harbor and jarred America out of isolationism and into World War II.
Slack said he learned of Hughes’ heroics in 2013 when James Henry, the father of friend and Refugio resident Gary Henry, talked about Hughes on the 70th anniversary of a raid on an oil refinery complex in Ploesti, Romania that was intended to cripple — or at least slow down — the Nazi war machine.
“I was always interested in the raid at Ploesti and James had volumes of information,” Hughes said. “I said, ‘Wait a minute. We have a Medal of Honor winner from Refugio and almost nobody knows about it?”
On that day, Slack vowed to learn all he could about Hughes and to make sure he will be remembered in Refugio and elsewhere.
“There’s no street or building named for him here, but he is recognized at other places including Texas A&M, Del Mar College and even in Louisiana (where Hughes was born),” Slack said. “It’s important that we get a memorial for him in Refugio, something impressive that will make students want to know his story and realize the value of what he did in service to his country.
“He was incredibly heroic and gave the ultimate sacrifice and received the ultimate commendation — the Medal of Honor.”
Hughes was born in Louisiana on July 12, 1921 and moved to Refugio in 1931 with his mother, step-father and brothers. Although the Jordan brothers were technically half brothers, Slack said Hughes was fiercely protective of them, would stand up for their honor and considered them to be full brothers.
“He got in more than one fight in defense of his brothers,” Slack said.
During the presentation in Refugio on Veterans Day, Hughes’ nephew, J.P. Jordan of Corpus Christi, was able to attend, and has shared several interesting family stories with Slack. One of those stories was about how Hughes’ Medal of Honor was found in a dresser drawer inside a sock. Jordan is the custodian of that medal, which is now on loan to Texas A&M University.
Hughes’ official name was Lloyd Herbert Hughes Jr., but everyone knew him as Pete. He was the seventh grade valedictorian at Refugio Junior High and won an American Legion award while he was a student. He was also a standout athlete in football, track, basketball and tennis.
“Pete was a football captain and All-District his senior year,” Slack said. “He was an excellent athlete and was pretty handy with his fists. He could lay a whipping on somebody.”
Hughes enlisted in the military in January 1942 and was assigned to the Army Air Corps (which later became the Air Force). After training at Four Engine School (later Carswell Air Force Base) he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and married Hazel Ewing in San Antonio.
He trained to be a pilot and joined the 564th Squadron in the 389th Heavy Bombardment Group.
The group would be assigned to carry out a low level bombing mission in Romania over oil refineries, although the B-24 bomber the men flew in was not designed for low altitude flight.
These planes could carry 4,300 pounds or ordinance with full fuel tanks, and were given the difficult task of bombing a heavily fortified area.
“The 389th was the most inexperienced set of bomber pilots in the European Theater,” Slack said. “They arrived in England in June 1943 and they were excited that they got to fly at treetop level. They didn’t realize why they were being permitted to fly at treetop level.”
U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill decided that the Nazi-held fuel facilities in Ploesti must be hit hard, and Hughes was one of the men who would be called upon to do that.
The bomber crews and planes were sent to Benghazi, Libya and authorities estimated there would be a 50 percent casualty rate for those participating in the raid.
“Pete arrived in Libya on June 30, 1943 and he’d been a pilot for just a few months,” Slack said. To gain experience, Hughes and his crew flew three combat missions over Italy and one over Greece on July 11 and July 16, just before and after Hughes’ 22nd birthday.
The men named their plane Old Kickapoo, and on Aug. 1, 1943, Hughes and nine other crew members joined more than 170 bombers with a goal of wrecking Hitler’s oil supplies.
A captured Romania pilot had warned the Americans that Polesti was the most heavily defended target in Europe against air attack, and into that hornet’s nest of antiaircraft and enemy planes the B-24s would fly.
“They had a 2 a.m. wakeup call on Aug. 1 — if any of them were asleep,” Slack said. “The bomber crew would assist the ground crew in loading bombs before takeoff. In that stifling desert heat, it was not a happy place to be.”
The bombers started taking off about 7 a.m. and flew in groups of three. Some of the planes got lost, and so a general broke radio silence, giving the Germans even more warning of the Allied bombers’ intentions.
“Some abandoned the plan and went freestyle,” Slack said. “It was a chaotic situation. The 389th (which Hughes was a part of) stuck to the plan and stayed together. They came in just high enough to clear the chimneys and tops of the refineries.
“With all the antiaircraft, they were sitting ducks. There was a lot of smoke and flames when the bombs dropped.”
Into that swirling firestorm the planes descended, and Hughes was in the last group of bombers to strike.
“They flew Old Kickapoo into the calderon and as the plane approached it took several hits ,” Slack said. “Pete never deviated from the mission despite the fact that the plane’s fuel tanks had been hit. He was called off because the plane was leaking fuel, but he was determined to stay the course.”
With the plane partially on fire, Hughes sought a place for an emergency landing. The plane crash landed in flames. Six men died during the crash, two others died later from injuries and two were captured and kept as prisoners for the rest of the war.
Philip Ardery, commander of the 564th, wrote of Hughes’ dedication and commitment: “Pete had given his life and the lives of his crew to carry out his assigned task. To the very end he gave the battle every ounce he had.”
A total of 162 of the 178 bombers participating in Operation Tidal Wave reached their target. Of these 56 were shot down. Only 89 of the bombers returned to base after the raid, and of these, only 31 were considered flyable.
“Phillip Ardery was an advocate for Pete receiving the Medal of Honor,” Slack said. “Initially that was rejected. Phil notified war correspondents of the injustice being done to Pete and the crew, and that decision was immediately reversed.”
Slack is now working with the Pete Hughes committee of the Refugio ISD Education Foundation to determine ways to honor the World War II hero.
“His commitment and leadership is an opportunity for students to learn,” Slack said. “Refugio is a better place for having had Pete Hughes. His story has so much potential for the community and for the county.”
Slack said he hopes to have U.S. Highway 77 between Victoria and the Refugio County line named in Hughes’ honor. He also wants to see a full-sized statue of Hughes in Refugio, and he visited Refugio High School with committee members in search of a place where this can be placed.
“There needs to be a memorial that will stand out and make students say, ‘Wow, this is a story I need to know,’” Slack said. “The committee is thinking big. If we can raise enough money, we’re going to do a lot to commemorate Pete Hughes.”
Slack estimated it will take 18 months to two years to see the plans become a reality.
“It’s going to take time because it needs to be done right,” he said. “We don’t want to do it halfway, we need to do it big. If I have anything to say about it, it should be at least 10 feet tall. It’s a wonderful way to recognize Pete’s service and his sacrifice for our country.”
