REFUGIO – The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department received a call concerning a house on fire at 111 Violena Elliott Road at approximately 12:50 p.m. today. Volunteers were already at the fire station and were able to respond quickly. Fire Chief Ronnie Williams said that the fire originated in the kitchen. The home, owned by Shirley Frazier, sustained water, heat and smoke damage throughout the interior. The fire chief said that the structure of the home is sound. The fire department stayed on the scene for several hours to make sure that all hot spots had been put out.
breaking
House goes up in flames in Refugio
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 18
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 22
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 21
-
Apr 11
Most Popular
Articles
- Nine arrested on drug charges
- Alfredo E. (Gene) Perez, Jr.
- Adrian Rodriguez
- Margarito Fernandez
- Karnes County Deputies charge three after game room bust south of Kenedy
- Jesus P. De La Rosa
- Students at Odem Junior High receive career advice
- New football field construction causing issues for Taft residents
- Angry words and outbursts: Things got heated when TWIA came to town
- John Lee Hoffmeyer
Images
Collections
- Lit up in Beeville
- 100 years: Galloway & Sons celebrates centennial in Bee County
- Gregory lights up the night with illuminated parade
- College art Gallery closing
- Walmart pickup opens
- Portland celebrates Christmas
- Portland gets lit with Parade of Lights
- Sinton Courthouse lights the night with first tree in 25 years
- G-P science fair winners
- Super Bowl champions, thrice over