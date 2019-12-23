House goes up in flames in Refugio

REFUGIO – The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department received a call concerning a house on fire at 111 Violena Elliott Road at approximately 12:50 p.m. today. Volunteers were already at the fire station and were able to respond quickly. Fire Chief Ronnie Williams said that the fire originated in the kitchen. The home, owned by Shirley Frazier, sustained water, heat and smoke damage throughout the interior. The fire chief said that the structure of the home is sound. The fire department stayed on the scene for several hours to make sure that all hot spots had been put out.  