REFUGIO – The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 111 Violena Elliott Road in Refugio at about 12:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
Volunteers were already at the fire station which enabled them to respond to the scene quickly. They responded with two engines.
Firefighters said smoke was visible from Stripes on U.S. Highway 77.
After arriving at the scene, firefighters were able to get a line in the front door and push the fire back into the kitchen where it originated.
They were able to get a knock down on the fire quickly. However, it took longer to put out the blaze in the roof because of it still being covered by tarps after Hurricane Harvey, composition shingles and original cedar.
The use of a thermal imaging camera helped by locating the heat source and leading to the quick knock down of the fire.
Two imaging cameras were put into use about two weeks ago by the Refugio Volunteer Department.
A thermal imaging camera shows where the heat source is, even in complete blackness, and enables firefighters to get a quick knock down.
Fire Chief Ronnie Williams said that this was the first actual fire where the camera was used.
Firefighters took a lot of time making sure that every hot spot was located and put out before leaving the scene. This included going back into the structure with the heat imaging camera several times.
Williams said that they were able to save as much of the structure as possible.
The structure is still sound but there was water, heat and smoke damage throughout the interior of the house.
The Refugio fire department was assisted by the departments from Woodsboro and Bayside.
At the time of the fire, the residence was occupied by Shirley Frazier, home owner, and Jerry Brooks.
Frazier stated that she had put some oil on the stove to heat so that she could cook.
She then sat down to fold clothes and lost track of time. When she went back into the kitchen the cabinets were on fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.