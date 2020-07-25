From the National Weather Service:
The following is the latest information as of 7 a.m. concerning Hurricane Hanna:
...Hurricane Warning in Effect from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay...
...Storm Surge Warning in Effect from Port Mansfield to Sargent...
...Tropical Storm Warning in Effect for from Mesquite Bay to High Island...
...Flash Flood Watch in Effect for most of South Texas...
Hurricane Hanna was approaching the Texas Coast
Location: 100 miles east southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas
Maximum Sustained Winds: 75 miles per hour
Present Movement: West at 9 miles per hour
Minimum Central Pressure: 982 millibars
Forecast:
Hurricane Hanna continues to strengthen as it approaches the Texas coast. Hanna is currently forecast to make landfall along the South Texas coast as a Category 1 Hurricane this afternoon.
Confidence is increasing that landfall will occur south of Baffin Bay. However, because of the size of Hanna, there is still a risk for hurricane force winds within the Hurricane Warning area, which includes the cities of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Rockport.
Rainbands associated with Hanna are now reaching the Middle Texas Coast. Heavy rain is expected to occur Today and continue through Sunday. Due to the slow movement of Hanna, rainfall could be significant and life-threatening flooding may result. The approach of Hanna will also result in a life-threatening storm surge. Water depths could reach 3 to 5 feet in low areas along the immediate waterfront. There is also a High Risk for dangerous rip currents.
Isolated tornadoes may also occur. Residents of South Texas are strongly urged to monitor the progress of this system and heed the advise of local officials.
South Texas Impacts:
Winds: Forecast maximum sustained wind of around 81 mph near landfall Today, with gusts up to 98 mph. Wind impacts could include structural damage to homes and unanchored mobile homes, downed trees and power lines.
Rainfall: Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with isolated amounts up to 15 inches, mainly Today through Sunday. Impacts could include many evacuations and the flooding of many structures.
Storm Tides: Inundation of 3 to 5 is expected along beaches and bays of the Middle Texas Coast. Places that could flood include Highway 361 on Mustang Island just north of the Packery Channel, Laguna Shores Drive, the T-heads in the Downtown Corpus Christi Marina, low areas around North Beach, low areas around Ingleside on the Bay, and Fulton Beach Road. Some areas along the coast are already experiencing minor to moderate coastal flooding.
Tornadoes: Isolated tornadoes anticipated Today, mainly over the Coastal Plains.
Rip Currents: There is a High Risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches of the Middle Texas Coast Today.