REGIONAL – What meteorologists term an active hurricane season ended Nov. 30.
Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Colorado State University’s hurricane forecast team – the nation’s two top Atlantic hurricane forecasting organizations – activity noted the season’s activity was close to their predictions at the June 1 start of the season.
This year’s crop of tropical storms included 18 named storms, of which six developed into hurricanes – of which three intensified into major hurricanes.
The average season has 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
In late spring, NOAA predicted 9-15 storms, four to eight hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes.
CSU initially predicted 13 tropical storms, then raised its prediction to 14. It first expected five hurricanes, then upped the number to six and predicted of those, two would become major hurricanes.
Accuweather predicted 12 to 14 named storms, five to seven hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes.
“Our first seasonal forecast … was somewhat too low,” Phil Klotzbach, lead forecaster at CSU, explains. “While updates issued in June, July and August slightly underestimated Atlantic hurricane activity.”
The CSU team based its initial forecasts on predictions that El Nino activity in the eastern Pacific would persist through the entire hurricane season.
However, El Nino “faded rapidly during the early part of the summer,” Klotzbach says.
The El Nino phenomenon is when waters in the eastern Pacific are warmer then normal, which hinders the formation of tropical storms in the Atlantic.
This year marks the fourth consecutive above-normal … season, NOAA forecasters report. Five of the 18 tropical storms formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Three of them – Barry, Imelda and Nestor – made landfall.
NOAA lead seasonal forecaster, Gerry Bell PhD., says the Atlantic is under the influence of what scientists call the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (MDO), “which began a warm phase in 1995,” he says.
Conditions that favored more, stronger and long-lasting storms this year included a stronger West African monsoon, warmer Atlantic sea-surface temperatures and weak vertical wind shear across the western Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico.
“Of most note during the 2019 season was Hurricane Dorian,” Klotzbach notes, “which devastated the northwestern Bahamas before significantly (affecting) the southeast United States and the Atlantic Provinces of Canada. It was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Bahamas on record.
“Dorian’s maximum lifetime intensity of 184 mph was the strongest for any Atlantic hurricane outside of the tropics,” he says.
Tropical Storm Imelda produced inundated flooding in southeast Texas.
No Atlantic named storms formed between July 12 and Aug. 20. “This is the first time this has occurred since 1982,” Klotzbach says.
Track and intensity forecasts by NOAA continue to improve each year, says Neil Jacobs, Ph.D, acting NOAA administrator, citing computer forecasting models and “next-generation environmental satellites.”
Equally vital to determining the intensity of a storm and where it is going are hurricane-hunter aircraft – which flew 57 missions this season over 430 hours.
Researchers also conducted 30 missions by ocean gliders – unmanned underwater vehicles – which provided more than 75,000 observations of ocean temperature and salinity data for NOAA computer models.
Next year’s hurricane season begins June 1. “Now is the time for families and communities to prepare for the season ahead,” Jacobs warns.