"I am very fortunate'

Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales realizes the injury he sustained on July 6 could have been much worse.
Gonzales’ holstered pistol accidentally discharged while he was exiting his truck on July 6. The bullet went through his right buttocks and into his left leg before lodging in his left ankle.
Gonzales was taken to Refugio County Memorial Hospital before being transported to Corpus Christi’s Christus Spohn Hospital, where the bullet was removed from his ankle.
The accident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. as Gonzales was picking up his truck from a Refugio mechanic shop.
“I was fixing to leave but I noticed my passenger mirror was pushed in,” Gonzales said. “I exited the vehicle and my left foot hit the ground. I guess my right leg was still bent and I heard a ‘boom.’ I guess the hammer must have got caught on the steering wheel, seat or something just enough to where it sprang back and hit the firing pin. It was just a freak accident.”
Gonzales was wearing his 1911 Colt .45 in its holster.
“It wasn’t a county-issued pistol,” Gonzales said. “It has all kinds of safety features. I have a couple of holsters I wear with that gun and this particular holster was a little short. The holster exposes the barrel and I don’t have a strap on it.
“I have a holster that is like a belt holster. It has a strap on it that goes between the hammer and the firing pin. But this holster didn’t have that leather strap.”
Gonzales said he didn’t realize he had been shot.
“I was wondering what the heck that boom was,” Gonzales said. “I looked down and noticed I had a hole in my pants under my knee.”
RCSO Chief Deputy Gary Wright was across the street and drove Gonzales to the hospital.
“When I got out of his truck, he said there was blood all over the seat,” Gonzales said. “He said there was a lot of blood on the seat of my pants. I said, ‘Oh, man. I must have shot myself in the butt.’ “I didn’t start hurting until they took me by ambulance to Corpus Christi.”
Doctors told Gonzales he narrowly avoided much more serious injuries.
“It didn’t hit a bone,” Gonzales said. “I was very fortunate that the bullet went alongside my main artery. The doctor said they couldn’t have placed that bullet any better.
“The sciatic nerve is not much deeper than where the bullet went in,” Gonzales said. “He said if it had gone through the sciatic nerve, I could have been paralyzed. It could have really been worse. It could have been better, but it could have been worse. I am very fortunate.”
Gonzales said he has to go in daily to get the wounds treated.
“I’ve got two wounds,” Gonzales said. “Where they took the bullet out, I’m having to get that cleaned out and irrigated every day. I have this 15- to 16-inch bullet tunnel that needs to heal.”
Gonzales will now undergo physical therapy in an attempt to regain full mobility.
“I’m hoping to return to work pretty soon,” Gonzales said. “I won’t be working at full capacity because I’m still getting care everyday and then I’ve got therapy. There are limited things I will be able to do. I have to prop my foot up. I’m hoping I can slowly but surely return to work for maybe a half day or something.”
Gonzales said he was touched by the outpouring of support and encouragement from the community.
“There have been hundreds of people reaching out to me with prayers and offering to do anything they can for me,” Gonzales said. “It’s been just overwhelming. When things like this happen to you, you see how many people care about you and reach out to you.”
Gonzales likened his healing process to when he was attacked by an alligator.
“An alligator almost tore my hand off and they did a reconstruction on it,” Gonzales said. “That was a slow process. This is kind of following suit.”
The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
“It was one of those incidents that just happened,” Gonzales said. “It wasn’t like I was handling the gun and accidentally pulled the trigger. If I had to do it all over again, I don’t know what I’d do differently. I may not have worn that holster.”
