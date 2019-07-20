Illegal immigrants caught

WOODSBORO – A chase that started in San Patricio County ended in Refugio County on Monday morning.
Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said the chase began with Department of Public Safety troopers in pursuit of the illegal immigrants just before 8 a.m. on Monday, July 15.
He said illegal immigrants bailed in Refugio County south of Woodsboro on U.S. Highway 77.
“We used horses and dogs to track them,” Gonzales said.
Sheriff’s deputies caught four of the illegal immigrants. They continued the search for the driver, who eluded them.
However, early Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement caught up with the remaining illegal immigrant, hiding in the same area. He was arrested and detained, according to Gonzales
