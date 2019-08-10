REFUGIO – Ruby Garza, 51, of Goliad was issued an indictment among 50 for others by a Refugio County grand jury recently.
Garza was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to the indictment, Garza on April 19 knowingly possessed a controlled substance in penalty group 1 – methamphetamine.
Garza’s arraignment was set for Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. in the Refugio County District Courtroom.
Also indicted was Daniel Dustin Rodriguez, 28, of Refugio.
Rodriguez was to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 12, as well, in the district courtroom in Refugio.
Rodriguez also was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Other felony indictments issued were the following:
Leann Alexandra Aguilar, 30, of Bay City – possession of a controlled substance.
Cibel Alvarez-Gil (residence and age unavailable) – tampering with government record with intent to harm.
Alayna Cantu, 19, of San Antonio – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Fabiola Yanet Castillo, 37, of Marshall – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Ronnie Eduardo Clark, 25, Houston – tampering with government record with intent to harm.
Kadeshia Rena Coleman (residence and age unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.
Johnny Randal Daffern Jr., 50, of Shreveport, Louisiana – one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of hindering apprehension of a felon.
Homar Diaz, 30, of Mission – one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; second count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Yvonne Escobedo, 38, of Corpus Christi – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Hugo Estrada, 41 (place of residence unavailable), – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Capriano Garcia Jr., 60, of Kingsville – smuggling of persons.
Elvis Javi Covarrubias Garcia, 19, of La Joya – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Kevin Lynn Grider, 33, of Aransas Pass – tampering with evidence.
Daniel Guevara, 45, of San Benito – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Felicia Ann Ferreira, 32, of Needville – possession of a controlled substance.
James Lamont Hayes, 36, of Dickenson – tampering with evidence.
Nicholas Moses Hernandez, 32 (place of residence unavailable) – two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Alvin Ladrian Prince Jackson, 25, of Houston – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
More indictments will be published next week.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.