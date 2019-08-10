REFUGIO – Ruby Garza, 51,  of Goliad was issued an indictment among 50 for others by a Refugio County grand jury recently.

Garza was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, Garza on April 19 knowingly possessed a controlled substance in penalty group 1 – methamphetamine.

Garza’s arraignment was set for Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. in the Refugio County District Courtroom.

Also indicted was Daniel Dustin Rodriguez, 28, of Refugio.

Rodriguez was to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 12, as well, in the district courtroom in Refugio.

Rodriguez also was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. 

Other felony indictments issued were the following:

Leann Alexandra Aguilar, 30, of Bay City – possession of a controlled substance.

Cibel Alvarez-Gil (residence and age unavailable) – tampering with government record with intent to harm.

Alayna Cantu, 19, of  San Antonio – bail jumping and failure to appear.

Fabiola Yanet Castillo, 37, of Marshall – bail jumping and failure to appear.

Ronnie Eduardo Clark, 25, Houston – tampering with government record with intent to harm.

Kadeshia Rena Coleman (residence and age unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.

Johnny Randal Daffern Jr.,  50, of Shreveport, Louisiana – one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of hindering apprehension of a felon.

Homar Diaz, 30, of Mission – one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance; second count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Yvonne Escobedo, 38, of  Corpus Christi – bail jumping and failure to appear.

Hugo Estrada, 41 (place of residence unavailable), – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Capriano Garcia Jr., 60, of Kingsville – smuggling of persons.

Elvis Javi Covarrubias Garcia, 19, of  La Joya – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Kevin Lynn Grider, 33, of Aransas Pass – tampering with evidence.

Daniel Guevara, 45, of  San Benito – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Felicia Ann Ferreira, 32, of Needville – possession of a controlled substance.

James Lamont Hayes, 36, of Dickenson – tampering with evidence.

Nicholas Moses Hernandez, 32 (place of residence unavailable) – two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Alvin Ladrian Prince Jackson, 25, of Houston – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

More indictments will be published next week.

