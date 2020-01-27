 REFUGIO – Xavier Martinez, 23, of Austwell, was among 30 people indicted by a Refugio County grand jury recently.

Martinez’s indictment states he threatened to kill a peace officer on April 20, 2019.

He was charged with a terroristic threat against a public servant.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 24th Judicial District Court in the Refugio County Courthouse.

Here are other felony indictments issued by the grand jury:

Danny Gallegos, 38, of Refugio; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Miranda Flores, 35, of Refugio; possession of a controlled substance.

William Conrad Haag, 22, of Woodsboro; possession of a controlled substance.

Davin Henderson, 27, of Refugio; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, repeat offender.

Manual Ryan Lara, 19, of Woodsboro; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; a second count of tampering with physical evidence.

Daniel Dustin Rodriguez, 29, of Refugio; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Ruby Garza, 43, of Goliad; bail jumping and failure to appear.

Linda Marie Riley, 28, of Rockport; driving while intoxicated with child.

Charles Inman, 39, of Sandia; possession of a controlled substance repeat offender; a second count of felon in possession of a firearm repeat offender. 

Kazarah Neydene Acosta, 26, of Alton; possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmin Angel, 25, of Houston; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Iris Artache, 41, of Spring; bail jumping and failure to appear.

Adedayo Tolulope Badewa, 30, of Houston; tampering with government record with intent to harm.

Michael James Berger,  55, of Flatonia; theft greater than $2,500 with two prior.

Raonel Campuzano Jr., 25, of Dade City, Florida; evading arrest with vehicle.

Antonio Jesus Ciguenas, 21, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.

Karla Ahylin De La Fuente Garza, 23, of Deer Park; prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Pablo Faz, 30, of Mission; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Michael Anthony Martinez, 27, of Bloomington; possession of a controlled substance.

Ezekeil Nunez, 21, of Corpus Christi; possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Steven Owens, 47, of St. Augustine, Florida; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; a second count of evading arrest in a vehicle.

Marcus Dwayne Ray, 35, of Houston; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Sergio Saenz, 30, of Spring; possession of a controlled substance.

Maria Rangel, 46, of Houston; tampering with evidence; a second count of possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Salazar, 34, of Brownsville; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Luis Justin Torres, 20, of San Benito; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Angel Luis Sanchez Vaillant, 29, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Grant Soliz, 25, of Houston; money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; a second count of Money Service Act violation.  

Ricky Isaiah Sosa, 20, of Houston; money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; a second count of Money Services Act violation.

