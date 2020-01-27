REFUGIO – Xavier Martinez, 23, of Austwell, was among 30 people indicted by a Refugio County grand jury recently.
Martinez’s indictment states he threatened to kill a peace officer on April 20, 2019.
He was charged with a terroristic threat against a public servant.
If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 24th Judicial District Court in the Refugio County Courthouse.
Here are other felony indictments issued by the grand jury:
Danny Gallegos, 38, of Refugio; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.
Miranda Flores, 35, of Refugio; possession of a controlled substance.
William Conrad Haag, 22, of Woodsboro; possession of a controlled substance.
Davin Henderson, 27, of Refugio; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, repeat offender.
Manual Ryan Lara, 19, of Woodsboro; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; a second count of tampering with physical evidence.
Daniel Dustin Rodriguez, 29, of Refugio; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Ruby Garza, 43, of Goliad; bail jumping and failure to appear.
Linda Marie Riley, 28, of Rockport; driving while intoxicated with child.
Charles Inman, 39, of Sandia; possession of a controlled substance repeat offender; a second count of felon in possession of a firearm repeat offender.
Kazarah Neydene Acosta, 26, of Alton; possession of a controlled substance.
Jasmin Angel, 25, of Houston; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Iris Artache, 41, of Spring; bail jumping and failure to appear.
Adedayo Tolulope Badewa, 30, of Houston; tampering with government record with intent to harm.
Michael James Berger, 55, of Flatonia; theft greater than $2,500 with two prior.
Raonel Campuzano Jr., 25, of Dade City, Florida; evading arrest with vehicle.
Antonio Jesus Ciguenas, 21, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.
Karla Ahylin De La Fuente Garza, 23, of Deer Park; prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Pablo Faz, 30, of Mission; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Michael Anthony Martinez, 27, of Bloomington; possession of a controlled substance.
Ezekeil Nunez, 21, of Corpus Christi; possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Steven Owens, 47, of St. Augustine, Florida; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; a second count of evading arrest in a vehicle.
Marcus Dwayne Ray, 35, of Houston; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Sergio Saenz, 30, of Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
Maria Rangel, 46, of Houston; tampering with evidence; a second count of possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Salazar, 34, of Brownsville; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Luis Justin Torres, 20, of San Benito; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Angel Luis Sanchez Vaillant, 29, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron Grant Soliz, 25, of Houston; money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; a second count of Money Service Act violation.
Ricky Isaiah Sosa, 20, of Houston; money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; a second count of Money Services Act violation.
