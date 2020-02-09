REFUGIO – More than two-and-a half years after Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, Refugio County continues to struggle to get back on its feet.
One big stumbling block for the county has been with its insurance carrier – the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool.
The county’s attorneys – Arnold & Itkin LLP of Houston – had said TAC’s coverage was a “breach of contract” and sued on behalf of the county.
The county had paid a $94,689 premium for its coverage, but the insurance company claims the county was not covered for its hurricane storm damages.
The county is seeking $1 million in monetary relief, but all other aspects of damages covered by insurance are in limbo until the suit is settled.
Meanwhile, the county’s public assistance consultant, Ro Ellis of Wilson Consulting, gave an update on recovery projects this past week.
And progress is being made because of Rebuild Texas funding.
Projects include the airport terminal, fairgrounds tower, multipurpose center, historical museum, community center, Precinct 4 mechanical shop and office building, airport lights and the John O’Brien Arena.
Ellis said the airport light installments are finished, and they include PAPI (precision approach path indicator) lights and runway directional lights.
“We are waiting for the FAA to fly by and certify them,” she said.
The airport lighting project was funded by Rebuild Texas, so it was not held up by insurance or FEMA.
Ellis said the airport terminal project is underway. So far, the old terminal has been demolished and site work is in progress for the new terminal.
Also, the Refugio County Fairgrounds tower is due to be replaced.
LNV Engineer John Williams said the tower would be delivered by the end of the week or early February.
“When all is here, we will unplug the old one and plug in the new one. There will be no down time,” he said.
Another Rebuild Texas funded project is the county’s multipurpose building.
The old building was 26 feet wide and 163 feet long.
The new building will be 60 feet wide and 151 feet long.
“We are getting ready to pour the foundation,” he added.
Another project that is completed is the Refugio County Sheriff’s Annex in Tivoli.
“It is a double wide that is ADA compliant,” Ellis said.
Also the Precinct 4 mechanical shop and office building in Tivoli is nearing completion.
“AEP put a meter on it, and it should be completed in the next two weeks,” Williams said.
The Refugio County MuseuOther projects waiting on FEMA or TAC insurance include the courthouse (and sheriff’s office), senior and election offices and the Ag building.
“(The insurance suit) is still pending remediation. No progress,” said Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke, on Wednesday, Jan. 29.