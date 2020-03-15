One of the inevitable changes brought about by Hurricane Harvey and oter natural disasters which have struck in recent years is rising insurance rates.
Refugio Independent School District leaders were recently informed by the Carlisle Insurance Agency that their cost for insurance will be increasing.
“We’ve had the luxury over the last four years of no increases,” said Don Clark, an insurance broker for Carlisle. “Unfortunately, your rate gurantee is expiring.”
Clark attributed the increased costs to an increase in global catastophes.
“Some carriers are dropping out of the market, especially in areas that are prone to catastrophic events,” Clark said. “There is also more scrutiny when it comes to replacement costs, and your location along the coast is also a factor.”
Carlisle Insurance reached out to 35 different carriers, Clark said, and “the best deal by far is still with your current carrier — Coastal Property Allaince of Texas.”
Starting in 2015, RISD paid 49 cents per $100 valuation for insurance, Clark said, but a soft insurance market a year later resulted in the price dropping to 39 cents per $100 valuation — a rate that has remained the same until 2020.
“This year the rate will go back to 49 cents, but that’s still a pretty good deal for the district,” Clark said, adding that he knows of one customer that is having to pay 78 cents per $100 valuation.