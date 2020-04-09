It takes a Village

REFUGIO – A pharmacy serves a vital role in a community during normal times, but during extraordinary times, it is indispensable. For Village Pharmacy in Refugio, the mission to meet the needs of the community hasn’t skipped a beat despite challenges caused by the coronavirus crisis.
The pharmacy’s doors remain open to customers from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and curbside and delivery service are also available.
“We’re here to help,” said Christy Lopez, office manager for the pharmacy. “We plan to stay open and do what we can to help everybody. We are the only pharmacy in Refugio County, so we want to make sure we are here for everyone.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic, store employee Sharon Lowrance said she has seen an uptick in business.
“It’s been a little busier than usual,” she said.
Sales of items such as Tylenol, Allegra and Mucinex-D have increased, Lopez added.
One of the changes recently made during the hectic times is that the pharmacy no longer closes for lunch, Lopez said.
“We’re going to keep going until we drop,” she said. “People should know they can count on us.”
“We’re here for the community,” added pharmacist David Matthews.
Susanne Lara, who operates the cash register, is in her second stint at the pharmacy.
“I worked here a little over a year ago and then left (to work for another company),” Lara said. That company laid employees off at the end of August 2019, she said, but the Village Pharmacy welcomed her back.
“They needed help, and I was able to come back,” Lara said. That extra help has been welcomed during a busy time serving the community.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.