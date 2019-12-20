REFUGIO – Joy Ministries will host its annual Christmas party from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Refugio Community Center, 305 Swift St.
The free event will include a program with singing, praise dancing and an inspirational talk, a meal, toy distribution and door prizes. Santa will be there at 5 p.m.
Every child in attendance will receive a toy. There will be door prizes for both children and adults. Some of the door prizes are blankets, electric roasters, fans and bicycles.
Something new this year will be a handmade full-size quilt made by the Joy Ministries Quilting Group. The quilting ministry was started by Kelcy Bilger in January. The seven members of the group have made and donated more than 50 lap quilts to the sick and needy this year.
The public is welcome to attend.
“We do this each year as a way to give back to our community,” said Leticia Garcia, wife of pastor Joel Garcia.