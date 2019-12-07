Judge will appoint replacement commissioner

REFUGIO – County commissioners heard Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke voice his intentions to appoint someone to take the Precinct 1 commissioner position vacated by the late Ann Lopez, who died Nov. 1.
Blaschke addressed the commissioners court Nov. 26, saying to leave the Precinct 1 position vacant would be tough during ongoing Hurricane Harvey rebuilding, considering Lopez’s unexpired term would not be filled until the end of 2020 when the election would be held.
Blaschke has the authority to fill the position under Section 87.042 (a) of the local government code.
“I wanted the commissioners to know I plan to make that appointment,” Blaschke said.
“I don’t want to go a whole year without a commissioner,” he added.
Blaschke praised the three remaining commissioners for their work, but added the court needed to be complete.
He noted that he will make a decision by mid to late December.
“In the coming weeks, I ask the commissioners to contact me on thoughts of an appointed commissioner,” he said.
Blaschke said already one or two people have expressed interest in serving during the unexpired term, and one to two others have expressed an interest in running for the position in the general election.
In other county business, commissioners agreed on hours for the county’s three collection centers during Christmas.
The collection centers will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26.
On Saturday, Dec, 28, it will be open, as well.
Also, LNV engineer John Miller said the Precinct 4 maintenance shop and office has had all concrete poured with the interior being finished.
He said the project should be complete in two to three weeks.
Miller also said the multipurpose building at the Refugio County fairgrounds will have construction start soon, having had pre-construction meetings.
Also, airport terminal construction is due to start soon, according to Miller.
And bids for the Tivoli fire station are due to be opened Dec. 19.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com. Tivol