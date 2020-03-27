Junior livestock show, fair events canceled

REFUGIO – The Refugio County Fair Association has had to cancel or postpone many of the events associated with the annual county fair, including the carnival, rodeo, dances, concerts, vendor booths and exhibits, but for at least one portion of the event, the livestock show, was scheduled to take place over the weekend, March 21-22.
Despite a scramble to ensure that Refugio County youths could show their livestock in a setting where admission would be strictly limited to the youth and their parents, a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office limiting gatherings to 10 people resulted in the shows cancellation.
To offer an opportunity for Refugio County youths to show the animals they have been raising, the Refugio County Fair Association had decided to have its annual livestock show, but limited those attending the show to the students, their immediate families and the judges involved.
The changes were made to offset concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and to meet local, state and federal recommendations regarding gatherings during this time of quarantines and social distancing.
Before the cancellation, plans were in place to limit those attending the event.
“We are trying to keep the livestock show going, but everything else associated with the fair has been canceled or postponed at this point,” said Harvey Dierschke, president of the Refugio County Fair Board. “We’ve got a real challenge, but we are going to do the best that we can to offer an opportunity for the kids.
“As for the auction (of livestock), we are trying to come up with a plan and have it at a later date.”
Diershcke said he has been part of the fair association board for 22 years, and this is the first time there has been this type of worldwide crisis that has disrupted the event.
“We’ve got a good group running it, but we are definitely dealing with some difficult challenges” and trying to make the best of a difficult situation, he said.
Dierschke noted that other livestock shows that were scheduled during the same timeframe are also scrambling to adjust.
“I have four granddaughters who are showing turkeys in Brazos County, and we wanted to be there to show our support,” he said. “But extended family isn’t allowed to attend, and they ended up moving the show up a week and then postponing it.
County Judge Robert Blaschke, who said he was a member of 4-H and showed animals when he was a youth, said he is hoped there might be some opportunity for youths to be able to show their animals this year.
One possibility mentioned on the fair association’s Facebook page was for youths to video their animals and discuss the process of raising and caring for them.
“I know they work hard to raise the animals and everything is geared toward them being able to show the animals at a particular time,” he said. “This is very important to them. I’m glad the fair board did what it could to accommodate them, because this is quite an investment in time and effort for those kids.”
The general public would not have been allowed to attend this year’s show, if it had continued, because of recommended limitations on crowd sizes made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other healthcare advocates.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.