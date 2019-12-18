VICTORIA – Kamin Furniture is now accepting nominations for its Magic of Christmas Giveaway. This Christmas, Kamin Furniture is looking for the most deserving military or non-military family in the nine-county region to receive a houseful of food, furniture, electronics and clothing.
Nominations should include:
•All information about the entire immediate family, including names, ages, contact numbers and address.
•A letter stating why this family deserves this gift of Christmas.
•The name, phone number and e-mail address of the person submitting the letter.
Nominations should be sent to: The Magic of Christmas, 5909 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, Texas 77903.