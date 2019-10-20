Ladies Guild of Bayside to raffle quilt, jewelry

BAYSIDE – The Ladies Guild of Baysde is conducting its annual fundraiser by offering two raffle items.
One of the items is a hand- stitched quilt made from unsold t-shirts from the group’s first fundraising event in 2011. “It’s a gorgeous design sure to be a treasured keepsake for the lucky winner,” said Martha Conn, guild member. The t-shirt color is serene green and the image depicts the Bayside fishing pier at sunrise with shades of tangerine, forest green and light grey. A burst of fireworks over the pier symbolizes the country’s independence. The quilt is all hand-pieced and quilted by the guild.
The second raffle item was donated by James Avery Artisan Jewelry. The necklace is one of their new items and is titled “Kaleidoscope Gemstone Necklace”. It is paired with their sterling silver pendant titled “Take Flight.” The retail value is $336.
Images and product specifications for both items can be found by visiting www.LadiesGuildBayside.com
The last day to purchase raffle tickets is Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets and can be purchased from any guild member or by calling 361-960-9375.