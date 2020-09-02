REFUGIO – The Refugio Lady Cat volleyball team and Refugio Bobcat football team are experiencing a role reversal when it comes to home and away games this season.
For two seasons, the Lady Cats did not enjoy a home volleyball game because of the damage that Hurricane Harvey did to the Refugio High School gymnasium, and instead played what would have been their home games a county away in Taft or Sinton. With repairs finally finished three years after the hurricane’s wrath wrecked many parts of Refugio County, the Lady Cats finally were able to enjoy a home game and look forward to many happy returns.
Meanwhile, the defending state champion Bobcat football team is facing a schedule that will require becoming road warriors. Because of needed repairs at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, every football contest for 2020 will be away from Refugio.
