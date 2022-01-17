During the monthly Woodsboro City Council meeting on Jan. 4, City Councilman Lee Garza tendered his resignation.
His letter of resignation read “Please accept this letter of resignation. Thank you for the opportunity to represent this city as a council member. Unfortunately my work is keeping me extremely busy and I’m finding I am not able to fulfill my obligations for meetings and special meetings as well as having time to talk with the community members about issues and solutions.”
Mayor Kay Roach commented that Garza had spoken to her prior to giving his letter of resignation.
“He did come to me and he said he had lost another worker and so he’s doubling up on time and he just can’t give 100%.”
Former councilman Garza was not present at the meeting.
During the course of the meeting, a resolution was reached regarding the months-long deliberation and discussion on the fire protection contract between the city of Woodsboro and the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
The discrepancy previously noticed in the fire contract was resolved when the City Council was informed that the extra money in the contract would only be dispersed if the money came from FEMA. The contract is at $762,074 in total.
The Woodsboro City Council moved to accept the contract with the stipulation that the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department must provide a budget for 2022 and a financial statement for 2021 for them to be funded.
According to Roach, the contract itself is largely unchanged. Members of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department were not present at the City Council meeting.
The City Council then discussed three ordinances regarding the upkeep of easements and rights of way, recreational vehicles occupied as permanent residences and building permits for minimum square footage for living space.
During the course of the meeting, the City Council was counseled to remove language from the right of way and easement ordinance regarding mowing the piece of land every 30 days. Without this piece of language, the landowner must maintain the easement and right of way to a minimum standard and cannot use frequency of upkeep as a defense if they are in violation.
The City Council moved to remove this section in the ordinance. With no votes against it, the language was removed.
Under the recreational vehicle ordinance, RVs and other such residences on wheels would only be able to be used as a permanent residence if it was stationed at a designated location as specified by the city of Woodsboro.
The ordinance would also have provisions for permits for temporary housing in the case of family care and housing construction, though the City Council did establish that there would be a temporary use permit fee of $30.
Ultimately, the City Council decided to accept the ordinance with the small changes made.
The final ordinance was about residential housing standards, making sure that the residential housing standards should not be less than 1,200 square feet of living area. This would be added into the housing standard code. This is to prevent casitas and one bedroom barns from popping up.
Mayor Roach noted that these sort of residences brought in some “colorful” characters. Roach also wishes to build more family housing for teachers and other workers.
This final ordinance was approved without major discussion or deliberation.
Along with these important items on the agenda, the City Council also continued discussion on a school resource officer and discussed bids for a fence at the dump. They accepted a bid for $27,894.
