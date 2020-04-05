Let's Eat shows the love ’round the table

REFUGIO – With worldwide panic surrounding the coronavirus and the run on grocery stores, it is becoming increasingly difficult for some people to secure basic items they need. This is especially true for the local elderly community, who are also at an increased health risk for exposure to this virus.
One local business, Let’s Eat, whose mission and core values have always been to fulfill a need in the community, is stepping in to do what they can in getting items to the elderly community and shut-ins, said owner Michelle Myers.
On March 24, Myers, along with family and friends, came together to assemble “love bags” to be distributed throughout the community.
“There’s nothing more important than loving on others,” Myers said, “and that’s exactly what we plan on doing, throughout this pandemic, until ‘normalcy’ returns and it’s safe for our elderly to be out and about again.”
Let’s Eat, which began with their “Home Cooked to Go” slogan, opened in 2018, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.
With people displaced and homes in construction, the concept of having prepared, home-cooked meals was welcomed by community members. Then, in 2019, Home Cooked to Go moved into town, again to fill the need of providing people with “a place to just have home cooked food and vegetables,” said Myers of opening the buffet-style restaurant.
“Now that the need has been met in the community, and there are several restaurants back in good, working order, we have closed the buffet portion and re-assumed our ‘to go’ style service, which also includes dinners to go as well as catering,” Myers said.
“Throughout the Bible, Jesus commands us to ‘Love your neighbor as you love yourself,’ and that is exactly what we plan to keep doing.”