Librarian completes state training program

REFUGIO – Tina McGuill, of the Dennis M. O’Connor Library, has joined the ranks of some 450 librarians statewide who have graduated from the Small Library Management Training Program, administered by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
This commitment included the completion of four core courses covering the topics of Leadership and Management Essentials, Collection Development, Reference Services and Technology.
The Small Library Management Training Program enhances the management skills of library staff members in smaller communities who may not have completed formal library school coursework.
According to Katherine Adelberg, manager of Continuing Education and Consulting for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, the training sessions are intensive, stimulating, and exhaustive.
“It’s quite an accomplishment to successfully complete the program,” Adelberg notes. “The participants leave the program with greater confidence and with practical skills they can apply within their libraries right away.”
Participants are encouraged to apply the theories and practices learned to their own unique situations, and to network with other librarians in their region.
McGuill’s active involvement in the State Library training program represents a substantial commitment of time and energy. She received 53 hours of continuing education credits for her participation.