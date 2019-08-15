REFUGIO – Participants who attended computer classes at the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library developed confidence in computer skills with the hands-on trainings provided by the Frank H. Dotterweich Engineering Department from Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
The Basic Computer and Internet Skills session focused on basic computer and internet vocabulary and functionality, internet browsing, use of search engines and tips to keep information safe on the internet.
In the Introduction to Microsoft Word and Excel session, attendees learned how to perform basic tasks in MS Word, including how to work with text, tables and pictures and the basic use of MS Excel.
Participants also learned how to identify the components of a spreadsheet, enter data into a spreadsheet and perform basic mathematical tasks.
By hosting the computer classes, the library is meeting one of its long- range goal objectives, to bridge the digital divide by providing free access to information and technology.
Support for this program was provided by a grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.