REFUGIO – In order to protect patrons and staff from coronavirus threats, the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library in Refugio will be closed to the public until further notice.
“We encourage all customers who have a library account to use our digital library for access to eBooks and audio books,” said library Director Tina McGuill. The library WiFi will remain available.
Items can still be returned via the bookdrop. Due dates for items which are checked out have been extended, and fines will not accrue during this time.
“Staff will remain available by phone or email to assist patrons with eBooks or research needs,” McGuill said.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We hope you all stay healthy. We look forward to seeing all of you again soon.”
For library assistance, call 361-526-2608 or send an email to tina.mcguill@co.refugio.tx.us.