Library promoting Operation Christmas Child

The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library in Refugio is promoting the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project.
The library has boxes, donated by the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, and instructions on how to fill the boxes.
Filled boxes should be delivered to First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, located at 309 Johnson Street, on the following dates and times:
Monday, Nov. 14 to Wednesday, Nov. 16, (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18, (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Saturday, Nov. 19 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Sunday, Nov. 20 (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.); and Monday, Nov. 21 (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)