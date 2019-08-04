BAYSIDE – International Business Machines, or IBM as it is better known, and the international film company The Mill were in Refugio County on Thursday and Friday.
IBM contracted The Mill to shoot a blockchain documentary about Hurricane Harvey, or more specifically – victims of catastrophic events.
“Blockchain” means simply numerous blocks in a chain (like chain links). Each block contains specific data, they are connected to offer a wider source of information instantly.
A blockchain cannot be altered like a data base. So any attempt to do so would be identified and futile, according to Holli Haswell, director of external communication, blockchain and industry platforms at IBM.
IBM has hundreds of blockchain projects, many already in use, she said.
Because of blockchain’s reliability, cities, the oil & gas industry, beef industry, health care and many more segments have embraced the technology.
For example, the city of Dubai, Saudi Arabia, operates on blockchain technology.
Members of The Mill crew said it is hoped the process being developed for the hurricane victims’ recovery and resiliency will help them expedite recovery.
The documentary will help to demonstrate the need for such a process, using blockchain, a cutting edge, digital, paperless technology.
The storytelling and data will help inform federal and state levels of government and insurance companies.
Long-term goals of the blockchain are ensuring appropriate aid is distributed to those who need it most; shifting communities and stakeholders from reactive to proactive planning; helping to instill a culture of resilience, according to Chelsey Delaney IBM lead designer of the project.
Also survivors of the catastrophic event would only nerd to apply once; their application is the single source of truth for all entities. They have more control over their information and the ability to securely track their status in real-time, according to Delaney.
Also, insurers of all types can easily track who has made claims, and can securely share data with government entities to help avoid/prevent fraud.
And government agencies and community partners enjoy greater visibility, allowing for secure coordination and collaboration in real time; data shared on a need-to know basis; and ability to track the flow of aid enables effective management of the pipeline of applications and assists in planning and forecasting.
Interviewed for the documentary in Bayside were Chelsey, Juli and Tim Delaney, as well as Margaret Babb and Morris and Kitty Grimes – all victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Also interviewed was Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke, who also is the director of emergency management in the county.
The deadline to complete the IBM film is the end of September, and the documentary should be available in October.
Documentary crew from The Mill were the following:
Danika Casas – production superintendent, New York.
Razig Brown – Dallas
Vincent Briseno – Houston
J.R. Rodriguez – sound, Katy
Eric Gerzymisch – Austin
Adam Carboni – director, New York
Tia Perkins – crew producer, New York
Michael Girandola – director of photography, New York
Sally Cunningham – New York
Rahal Sharna – camera assistant, New York.
IBM marketing personnel traveling with the film crew were Bill McCandless, Lorna Feeney and Joe Esposito, all from New York.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.