Lions Club annual auction to be held July 4

WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Lions Club will host a Fourth of July celebration Saturday, July 4, at the Woodsboro square.
The annual live auction is one of the scheduled activities at the event. Numerous items have been donated by local merchants and individuals.
The list of donors includes Wilkinson Chevrolet, Camille’s, Parker Lumber, Village Pharmacy, R & R Therapy, Woodsboro Farmers Co-Op, AOC Auto Parts, Butter Churn Restaurant-Sinton, Troup True Value Hardware-Sinton, Modern Salon, H-E-B, The Antique Station, La Ribera, Wright Chiropractic, Tuttle’s Grocery & Meat Market, FastBreak, Castro’s Café, The Gumbo, Farmers Insurance/Brian Niemann Insurance Agency, Morgan Mechanic’s, Britt’s Floral, Gemini Creations/Florence Toliver, Beyond The Glo, Toni and Richard Rodriguez family, Alan and Laura Henkhaus, Sylvia Wiginton and Woodsboro Lion’s Club members.
The donated items are on display at the First State Bank in Woodsboro.
Anyone wanting to donate an item or items to the auction should contact Johnny or Gwen Koliba at 361-526-2424. All donations are appreciated.
“Come to the square in Woodsboro Saturday, July 4, for the parade, raising of the flag ceremony and then the auction and many other fun activities that will go on throughout the day,” said auction organizer Gwen Koliba.
“Bring your lawn chairs, visit with your neighbors, listen to great music. Neal and Dennis Haertig will sing.
“Help support the Woodsboro Lions Club Scholarship Fund, eye glasses program and many other community projects.”