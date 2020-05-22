REFUGIO COUNTY – Local veterans will conduct a Last Patrol March Sunday, May 24, in memory of fallen veterans. The march will begin at 10 a.m. just outside of Refugio, at the big oak tree, and will end on the square in Woodsboro.
Local veterans to conduct Last Patrol March
Latest News
- Local veterans to conduct Last Patrol March
- Aaron Houston
- Sales tax holidays for Energy Star and water-efficient products set for May 23-25
- Third COVID case diagnosed
- County chamber sponsors bingo contest
- Refugio County deputy indicted for tampering with evidence
- Remembering a brother’s sacrifice
- Have fun — but stay safe as COVID lingers
Upcoming Events
-
May 23
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 27
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 25
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 20
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Pearl Harbor survivor, WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade by USS Lexington staff
- Canuto Alaniz Paiz
- Woman unable to escape blaze
- Keeping ‘mom and pop’ shops open
- Dr. Rosebrock leaving GWISD, going closer to home near Temple
- Refugio County deputy indicted for tampering with evidence
- Frank Benavides Jr.
- Eight case of COVID-19 in Bee
- Woman dies in Skidmore blaze
- Karnes County confirms fifth COVID-19 case