REFUGIO – A Tortilla Festival will get its start in September at Mission River Park.
Bart Wales and Jennifer Ragle of Los Amigos di Nuestra Senora del Refugio, a nonprofit group, asked permission to use the park of the Refugio County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.
They explained that the mini-festival would take place the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 21.
Commissioners noted that permission wasn’t necessary for the public park.
So far, the Meza Band and other entertainers are lined up for the event.
The Frosty has promised tortilla burgers, and a kid zone will be set up for youths.
Beer and wine may or may not be sold at the park, depending on the Catholic Diocese deed restrictions, brought up by County Attorney Deb Bauer.
The river ramp will be closed off for safety reasons.
“We’ll have lots of vendors with a tortilla theme,” Ragle said.
Wales said the goal of Los Amigos is to build an interpretive mission near the Mission River Park and create an endowment that would forever maintain the mission.
The last Spanish mission was Mission Nuestra Senora del Refugio and fell to ruin after the Texas Independence War with Mexico.
“This would help to educate people on the history and culture of early South Texas,” Ragle said.
The September event will be the beginning of an annual event to be held the third weekend in October.
The festival is free to the public.
“This could be a model for the park’s future events,” said Commissioner Ann Lopez.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” said Commissioner Gary Bourland.
