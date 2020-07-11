Making a boat ramp bay worthy

REFUGIO COUNTY – It’s an idea that has been in the works for more than a year, but plans to restore a boat launch south of Bayside on Copano Bay have taken a few steps forward.
The idea was approved by the Refugio County Commissioners Court in the spring of 2019, and thanks to the assistance of Santos McBain Management and Planning of Corpus Christi, progress toward the goal continues.
“It’s important to get a good idea of who owns or controls the property, and we’ve gotten a good understanding of who that is,” said Ray De Los Santos, president of Santos McBain. “Texas Parks and Wildlife is the hub — they are controlling the boat ramp facility.”
The agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and other agencies regarding control of the boat ramp “is on the verge of expiring at the end of the year,” De Los Santos said. “The question is does TPWD desire to continue operating the boat ramp?”
He noted that Refugio County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 is among the agencies with an interest in the ramp. But TPWD is the main entity controlling the structure, De Los Santos said.
“When we hear back from Parks and Wildlife, we should know whether they have an interest in relinquishing the facility,” he said. “We will work to bring all the interested parties together with the idea of rehabbing the boat ramp and providing access to that side of Copano Bay.”
Repairing and maintaining the structure is something that would benefit the people of Refugio County and also visitors, County Judge Bobby Blaschke said.
“The public wants something done, and it appears the work you are doing will create a pathway to getting it repaired,” Blaschke told De Los Santos.
“We appreciate y’all putting this plan together,” said Pct. 2 County Commissioner Stanley Tuttle.
De Los Santos said TPWD’s response should let everyone know what the next step in the rehabilitation process will be.
“Soon we will have a better idea of whether TPWD wants to hold on to that asset or transfer it to the county,” De Los Santos said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397 or at josborne@mySouTex.com.