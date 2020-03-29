Making the best out of our current strange times

These are indeed strange times in which we live.
Not since the World War II era have entire sports seasons been postponed or canceled without there having been some type of professional players strike behind it.
And when was the last time schools have had a situation where students across the state and the nation did not attend class for an extended period of time? It’s probably been a little over 100 years, when the influenza epidemic was running rampant.
A friend who shares my love of history posted a newspaper front page from October 1918 in which it was proclaimed that schools, churches and shows were closed in order to combat the scourge of the flu virus.
Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 1:9 there’s nothing new under the sun. But this certainly feels new.
Our nation was jolted by 9/11, and life certainly changed. But the kind of cancellations and widespread quarantining, self isolation and closures we are seeing are definitely unprecedented in our lifetimes.
Some people say the measures taken to try and stop the spread of the virus go too far. Other people think it’s not enough and that more should be done.
Some blame the media, but social media has gone haywire with all kinds of speculation, and some of those sites appear not to be governed, edited or regulated in any way.
Sinton Mayor Edward Adams had this to say:
“As we go through these troubled times together, there are many agencies, news outlets, social media and individuals posting and reporting personal opinions about our national, state, county and local governments. Some people agree and disagree how governments at every level are handling the situation.
“I agree that our lives have been disrupted. These are unfamiliar times. Our everyday activities are no longer routine. I ask that we all be patient with each other, respect each other’s space. Don’t be out unless you have to. ... Let us all be good neighbors and practice good, safe hygiene. It all begins with YOU. Stay away from large crowds or gatherings.”
The mayor’s message also cautioned against panic buying and hoarding and admonished people to “help the elderly. They cannot get out and about as most of us can. Please help them. If you know someone who is elderly, ask if they have or need supplies.”
In Refugio County, Tuttle’s Meat Market announced that it would continue to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and posted on Facebook that anyone who was elderly or disabled in Refugio or Woodsboro who needed anything should contact them, and it would be delivered.
Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke talked about the need for people to remain calm and help look out for others.
“One thing that is so important that I don’t think is conveyed often in stories is a person’s demeanor — how they react in a time of crisis,” Blasckhe said.
“It’s important that people take this seriously, but also that they don’t panic. It’s important that people look out for those they can help, especially the elderly and those who are disabled.”
At the Refugio H-E-B store, its location on busy Highway 77 midway between Victoria and Corpus Christi ensures high traffic.
On one busy day, shoppers were loading toilet paper and bottled water into their carts, although some of the shoppers were from outside the area.
One man said he was from Houston and was passing through Refugio and decided to stop at the H-E-B. He said toilet paper and bottled water, which he was able to find in Refugio that day, were nowhere to be found in the places he searched in Houston.
A day later, the shortages on those and many other products hit the Refugio store hard. Fresh produce which had been plentiful earlier was suddenly greatly reduced, but the shelves were stocked again the next day.
Some items still remained nearly impossible to find — toilet paper and paper towels, bread, eggs, hand soap and hand sanitizer.
However, there was plenty of beer, bacon and chocolate on the shelves.
A store manager declined to comment, saying all comment would have to come from the corporate office rather than locally.
Store hours were changed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but last-minute shoppers were still scrambling inside two minutes before store closing, and a security guard was on hand to help keep things orderly.
Strange times indeed.
We would do well to follow the advice of the Sinton mayor and the Refugio County judge.
How we react to this crisis (and every crisis) matters, and it’s important that we look out for each other. That’s what separates the civilized from the law of the jungle — and it’s just the right thing to do.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press and the Nesws of San Patricio.