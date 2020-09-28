by Jeff Osborne
Editor
REFUGIO – After what might be described as a one-man crime spree, officers arrested a 21-year-old man and charged him with aggravated robbery, multiple counts of burglarizing vehicles, a home burglary and theft.
Refugio Police initially responded to a shoplifting call at a convenience store and found that a man later identified as Isaac Lopez of Boerne, Texas had reportedly stolen several items and assaulted the store clerk.
“After gathering the description of the suspect, Refugio Police officers and Refugio County Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the immediate area near the 200 block of West Bailey Street and located a person matching the suspect description in front of a residence,” said Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. “Officers discovered multiple knives, a female’s wallet, and other miscellaneous items on Lopez’s person. While dealing with Lopez, officers were informed by a nearby resident that Lopez had forced his way into their home and attempted to assault their kids.”
Police tracked the suspect and were able to follow a trail of items which Lopez had reportedly taken.
“As the investigation continued, officers discovered a trail of personal property along the 200 block of West Bailey Street,” Diaz said. “As officers processed the scene, dispatch received numerous calls from citizens who wanted to report that their vehicles had been burglarized.
“After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, officers arrested Lopez and ultimately transported him to the Refugio County Jail where he was charged with numerous felony crimes to include burglary of a vehicle —multiple counts, burglary of a habitation, aggravated robbery and theft.”
Diaz praised the performance of officers for making the arrest, and urged people to keep a careful watch on their community.
“A job very well done by our officers for putting this criminal behind bars,” he said. “We want to remind everyone to stay vigilant and to always report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Please remember that preventing crime is not just law enforcement’s job, it’s everyone’s job. Stay safe out there.”
Lopez is being held in lieu of bail on $160,000 bond.
