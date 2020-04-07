REFUGIO – Law enforcement responded about 2:30 a.m. (April 7) to a hostage situation on Depot Street in which a man threatened to kill a woman in her home.
The incident took place at a house near the Stripes convenience store.
“We have a male subject who threatened to kill his wife, and we’ve been out here since 2:30 (a.m.),” said Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales.
“The man forced entry into the home — we think they are husband and wife but going through a divorce.”
Deputies approached the house but the man threatened to kill the woman if they did not leave, so the deputies retreated, Gonzales said.
“He said he is not giving up and doesn’t want to go to prison,” Gonzales said.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, officers with the Refugio Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Beeville Police Department are at the scene.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.