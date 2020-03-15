REFUGIO – Among Refugio County’s contested elections in the March Primary, Sheriff Pinky Gonzales defeated challenger Sheldon Wiginton in the Republican Primary and will face Democrat Shelly Haertig in November.
Gonzales received 866 votes to 459 for Wiginton. Haertig received 336 votes in the Democratic Primary.
In the crowded field running for county commissioner precinct 1, Republican Ron Payne led with 112 votes followed by Louise Aduddell with 68 and John Snyder with 18. Velentin Ortega led Democratic candidates for that post with 80 votes, while Roberta Shipp Fagan had 68 votes.
For county commissioner precinct 3, Gary Wright received 269 votes and Arlen Walker received 211 in the Republican Primary.
For County Constable Precinct 1, Mark Winston Moore edged Shawn Zak, 193 votes to 186.
Follow-up stories will appear in upcoming issues of the County Press.