REFUGIO – More than 30 people gathered in front of Village Pharmacy along U.S. Highway 77 on a chilly morning Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr.
The national holiday was observed all over the nation and in Refugio.
The group of people, escorted by the Refugio Police Department, marched across Alamo Street, heading east on Ward Street.
The march turned south on Commerce Street for a block before turning east again on King Street.
Signs were held with messages like “Love Thy Neighbor” and “Happy birthday MLK.”
The march ended at the Union Baptist Church, where a ceremony was held to remember King and his teachings.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.