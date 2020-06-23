McGuill earns degree from Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION – Anthony McGuill graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Animal Science and a concentration in Meat Science, from Texas A&M University in College Station, at the school’s spring commencement, held virtually this year.
While at Texas A&M, McGuill was an active member of the Corps of Cadets L-1 Lonestar Company and Parson Mounted Cavalry.
He served as L-1 Team Leader, Guidon Brother, Inspector General Corporal and Sergeant, Career Readiness Corporal, Squad Leader and Barbecue Chain Corporal.
He was inducted into the OR Simpson Honor Society as a sophomore and served as Operations & Logistics XO for Parson Mounted Cavalry his senior year.
A 2016 graduate of Refugio High School, McGuill is the son of Andrew and Tina McGuill.