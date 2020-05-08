REFUGIO – While school buildings have been closed since mid-March, distance learning and encouragement continues from Refugio Independent School staff.
Latest News
- Messages from Refugio ISD
- RISD parade offers encouragement
- Refugio library re-opens, continues its social distancing guidelines
- New coach set to lead Eagles to new heights
- Refugio football dominance over the decade
- Edward Philip Deases
- Teacher Appreciation Week observed
- WHS to conduct blood drive May 11
Upcoming Events
-
May 23
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 27
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 25
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 20
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest four at motel
- Father charged with slaying son
- Police standoff: Woman flees before officers surround mobile home
- TAMU-CC researchers show how pandemic may reshape political landscape
- Danny Osborne named TR Secondary Principal
- Sinton resident Hickel is the IBCA top ranked barbecue champ and plans on keeping the top spot
- Controversial Corpus Christi desalination plant moves forward
- Gloria Garcia Perez
- Lawmen recover stolen equipment
- Stimulus leads to smaller food distribution response