Meth bust yields big drug haul

REFUGIO – This methamphetamine bust could be the biggest one ever, according to Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales.
An SUV was stopped for speeding in front of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church just before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Gonzales said a hidden compartment was discovered underneath the car.
He said 122.9 pounds – not grams, not ounces – pounds of crystal meth was in the hidden compartment.
“We have never seized that much meth,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales called the crystal meth a “stimulant that is very dangerous – a strong drug.”
The case is under investigation.
“We are working with other agencies, so the case is pending,” he said.
