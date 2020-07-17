Mini library opens in Austwell

AUSTWELL – A mini library was recently installed at the home of Dwight and Bonnie Mutschler on the corner of Bay and Hynes streets in Austwell.
The library was a birthday gift to B. Mutschler from the couple’s daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Jake Lagrone of San Antonio.
D. Mutschler stated, “I am almost certain that this is the first one located in Refugio County.”
This was the third of four mini libraries made by Andy Lagrone, of Bulverde, the father-in-law of the Mutschler’s daughter. The stand on which the library sits was built by local “Mr. Do It All”, Phillip Sawyer.
It is all galvanized to withstand the salt air and is built so it can be taken down and stored in the event of an approaching hurricane.
The Mutschlers are retired Austwell-Tivoli ISD teachers and have plenty of books to keep the library stocked. They are eager to see it being used by the Austwell community.