FENNESSEY RANCH – With rain falling on opening ceremonies of the fall Monarch Madness event, intrepid instructors and organizations set up stations for numerous kids to visit and learn about nature and science.
The Fennessey Ranch, between Refugio and Bayside on Farm-to-Market Road 2678, and the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute sponsored the event, which was in its 11th year.
The rain ceased, and a cold front began to move in, but the event went on with participants donning jackets and smiling away at all the curiosity emanating from the kids who made the annual field trip on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Although some schools canceled the trip because of weather, others did not. Woodsboro and Austwell-Tivoli school districts opted not to come because of weather.
Students from the Seashore Middle School at Padre Island and students from Olsen Elementary School were present in good numbers.
The event is scheduled during the annual migration of Monarch Butterflies.
Organizations participating included Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program, Mustang Island State Park, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wildlife in Focus, South Texas Master Naturalists, Mission‐Aransas Reserve at The University of Texas Marine Science Institute, International Crane Foundation, Port Aransas Nature Preserve, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, and Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.
The students interacted in hands‐on outdoor nature activities, such as Nature journaling, bug hunting, butterfly exploring, a Whooping Crane migration game and biofact (bone, fur) investigations.
Hurricane Harvey severely damaged the ranch pavilion, where past Monarch Madness events were headquartered during the event. The storm also took out the restrooms.
Portable restrooms were set up to remedy that problem, and tents were set up for stations. “Thanks to some grants, we will be able to replace those things,” said Sally Crofutt with the Fennessey Ranch.
She said future events will be greatly improved.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.