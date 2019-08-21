REFUGIO – Tommy Edward Reyna, 41, of Cibola, and Danielle Lynette Pena, 31, of Victoria, were issued an indictment conjointly on a felony charge of burglary of a building.
The indictment was among 50 that the recent Refugio County grand jury issued.
The charge states that on Feb. 19, in Refugio County, the couple “knowingly enter (ed) a building not then open to the public, without the effective consent of (owner) with intent to commit theft.”
Both are set to be arraigned Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom in the Refugio County Courthouse.
Here are other felony indictments issued:
Jay Elijah, 37 (place of residence unavailable) – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Joshua Tyler Latham, 26. of Woodsville – possession of a controlled substance.
Tiara Marie Lewis, 20, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.
Gavino Maldonado, 52, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Cynthia Eberly Martinez, 41, (place of residence unavailable) – tampering with government record with intent to harm.
Javier Martinez, 38, of Corpus Christi – driving while intoxicated, third or more enhanced.
William Gene Mashburn, 57, of McCaysville, Georgia – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Adrian Perales, 21, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.
Gabriel Pinon, 35, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Miguel Angel Mulero Ramirez, 53, of Kermit – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Erica Leigh Remes, 41, of Houston – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Indria Eloisa Reyes, 28, of Houston – bail jumping and failure to appear.
Lee Reyes Romero, 35, (place of residence unavailable) – driving while intoxicated, third or more enhanced.
Enrique Salas-Martinez, 26, (place of residence unavailable) – interference with police service animal.
Eduardo Trevino Salinas, 28, of Houston – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Francisco J Trevino Salinas, 21, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.
Guiermo Serrano Jr., 29 (place of residence unavailable) – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
De Neng Zheng, 37, of Monroe, Louisiana – possession of a controlled substance.
Corina Desiree Garcia, 22, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.
Jasmin Ann Sotto Dancel, 20, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.
Geissy Hernandez, 30, of Houston – fraud use and possession of identifying information.
Pedro Enrique Hernandez Gomez, 26, of Houston – fraud use and possession of identifying information.
Jonathan Medina, 27, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.
Jourdan Ortiz, 27, of Corpus Christi –possession of a controlled substance.
