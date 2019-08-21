REFUGIO – Tommy Edward Reyna, 41, of Cibola, and Danielle Lynette Pena, 31, of Victoria, were  issued an indictment conjointly on a felony charge of burglary of  a building.

The indictment was among 50 that the recent Refugio County grand jury issued.

The charge states that on Feb. 19, in Refugio County, the couple “knowingly enter (ed) a building not then open to the public, without the effective consent of (owner) with intent to commit theft.”

Both are set to be arraigned Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom in the Refugio County Courthouse.

Here are other felony indictments issued:

Jay Elijah, 37 (place of residence unavailable) – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Joshua Tyler Latham, 26. of Woodsville – possession of a controlled substance.

Tiara Marie Lewis, 20, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.

Gavino Maldonado, 52, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.

Cynthia Eberly Martinez, 41, (place of residence unavailable) – tampering with government record with intent to harm.

Javier Martinez, 38, of Corpus Christi – driving while intoxicated, third or more enhanced.

William Gene Mashburn, 57, of McCaysville, Georgia – bail jumping and failure to appear.

Adrian Perales, 21, of Houston – possession of a controlled substance.

Gabriel Pinon, 35, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.

Miguel Angel Mulero Ramirez, 53, of Kermit – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Erica Leigh Remes, 41, of Houston – bail jumping  and failure to appear.

Indria Eloisa Reyes, 28, of Houston – bail jumping and failure to appear.

Lee Reyes Romero, 35, (place of residence unavailable) – driving while intoxicated, third or more enhanced.

Enrique Salas-Martinez, 26, (place of residence unavailable) – interference with police service animal.

Eduardo Trevino Salinas, 28, of Houston – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

Francisco J Trevino Salinas, 21, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.

Guiermo Serrano Jr., 29 (place of residence unavailable) – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.

De Neng Zheng, 37, of Monroe, Louisiana – possession of a controlled substance.

Corina Desiree Garcia, 22, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmin Ann Sotto Dancel, 20, (place of residence unavailable) – possession of a controlled substance.

Geissy Hernandez, 30, of Houston – fraud use and possession of identifying information.

Pedro Enrique Hernandez Gomez, 26, of Houston – fraud use and possession of identifying information.

Jonathan Medina, 27, of Corpus Christi – possession of a controlled substance.

Jourdan Ortiz, 27, of Corpus Christi –possession of a controlled substance.

