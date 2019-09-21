REFUGIO – A Bayside mother and son were among 60 state felony indictments issued by the Refugio grand jury recently.
Trey Wayne Fricks, 51, and Dorothy Lynette Fricks, 76, were indicted on the same charges.
The indictment states that on April 18, 2013, they “intentionally and knowingly made a materially false or misleading written statement to the Refugio County Clerk.”
The written statement in question was a quick claim deed with the intent to claim property – S/strip 41.3 x 400 between Blk 2 and Blk 3, St. Marys, an addition of Bayside.
The value of the property was between $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Each also received a felony theft indictment for the same offense.
The theft indictment states that the quick deed was without the effective consent of the property’s owner – the town of Bayside – “with intent to deprive said owner of said property.”
Arraignment for the accused was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 24th Judicial Court in the Refugio County Courthouse.
If convicted, the penalty for count one is two years to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Penalty for count two is 180 days to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Also indicted was Steven Anthony Garza, 38, of Corpus Christi.
Garza is charged with one count of money laundering from $2,500 to $30,000 and one count of a Money Services Act violation.
On May 14, Garza was charged with possessing “U.S. currency derived from the unlawful trafficking in marijuana,” according to the indictment.
Also on that date he was found to “knowingly engage in an activity for which a license is required under Chapter 151, Texas Finance Code, to wit: money transmission.”
Arraignment was set for Oct. 17 in the district courtroom of the Refugio County Courthouse.
Also indicted was Davin Henderson, 25, of Refugio, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine.
Henderson on June 16, 2019, was found to possess less than 1 gram of methamphetamine in Refugio.
He is set to be arraigned Oct. 17 in the district courtroom at the Refugio County Courthouse.
The penalty range for the offense is 180 days in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Other felony indictments are:
Arnold Adame Jr., 40, of Corpus Christi – one count of tampering with evidence; one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Billy Ray Bisby, 39, of Corpus Christi – assault family violence with prior conviction.
Jerrel Lamar Booker, 44, of Wilmington, Delaware – unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Miles Ethan Callihan, 21 – possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Samuel Cantu, 22, of Roma – tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Christian Isahi Cardenas, 23, of Brownsville – one count of smuggling of persons; one count of fraud use/possession identifying info.
Miguel De Jesus Carlin-Perez, 48, of Houston – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Christopher Castillo, 25, of Refugio – abandonment endangering a child.
More indictments will be published in the next issue of the Advance-Guard Press.
