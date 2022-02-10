The Beeville Fire Department had a rather busy day on Jan. 17. During the course of the day, the Beeville Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire off of Deaf Smith Road while it was already working on a minor accident. The grass fire was reportedly getting close to damaging structures.
During this time, a mutual aid request was placed from South Bee County. The aid request was answered by the Skidmore and Papalote fire departments.
While these departments were combatting the initial grass fire, another brush fire was reported off of Ellis Road. Members of the Beeville, Skidmore and Papalote fire departments responded to that call as well.
Once again, another fire was reported off of Corrigan Road. In response, an all county fire department request was made and all North and South Bee County fire units were called to assist with the Ellis and Corrigan Road fires.
Along with the county fire departments, help was requested from Goliad and Refugio to contain the grass fires.
According to the Beeville Fire Department, a total of 21 fire fighting apparatuses were used to fight the fire on Ellis Road. This fire neared close to 200 acres. The smoke from the fire billowed into the sky and could be seen for miles.
During the course of the Ellis Road fire, a request for assistance was sent to the Texas Forest Service, however those assets were fighting a fire in Skidmore.
According to Beeville Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Burris, it has not been determined how the initial fires began.
“(Ellis Road) was a pretty good fire, so we transferred some equipment there and we called in some mutual aid from Goliad and North Bee County,” said Burris
Burris confirmed that the fires consumed 2 to 3 acres in the Mesquite area, 200 acres in the Ellis Road area and a little over 100 in the Skidmore area.
The Skidmore fire required more than a day’s work of fighting to contain. Burris said the department was still combing the area for hot spots the day after the fire.
During the course of these fires, Burris reported that there were no injuries that he was aware of. While there were initial reports that fire equipment was damaged in the blazes, Burris stated that there were no actual equipment damages that he was aware of.
For the Beeville Fire Department, these are one of the many situations they are trained to handle in a safe, yet effective manner.
“We have intensive training,” continued Burris. “Our No. 1 priority is public life. Then we take care of ourselves. We go in there, we don’t get ourselves caught in a bind or anything like that.”
Burris said that once a perimeter has been made to contain the fire, firefighters then go about searching for and spraying down hot spots, including dry grass and flammable trees.
Burris said citizens should remain vigilant during the current conditions to help lower the risk of first starting.
“Right now, since it’s so dry and the humidity has been so low, try not to burn,” said Burris. “If you do burn make sure you have a garden hose if you’re out burning your trash or whatever. The main thing is the winds. If it’s a windy day, try not to burn brush piles or anything like that. If you do, make sure you have a water source and the grass is cleared and cut low.”
Shed fire contained
On Jan. 19, a shed fire threatened surrounding residences in Beeville on Morris Street. The fire started at approximately 10 p.m., according to Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris.
Although Burris had no concrete answers as to the cause of the fire, he noted that the origin of the fire was likely electrical.
During the course of the emergency, there were no injuries.
While the shed was ruined, according to Burris, no residences were damaged. Nearby storage units were also damaged in the fire.
Burris gave some advice to avoid electrical fires in the future.
“Make sure you watch how you run your electrical lines,” said Burris. “Make sure if you put out heat lamps or anything like that, that they are not near any flammable material.”
The Beeville Fire Department handled the situation without requiring any external assistance.
