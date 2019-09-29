REFUGIO – The Refugio Police Department announces the 2019 National Night Out event, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Heritage Park in Refugio.
“The purpose and meaning of this event is to build community partnership and for our local citizens to meet and socialize with first responders under positive circumstances,” said Police Chief Enrique Diaz.
“Last year’s National Night Out was amazing. More than 400 people attended. The best part about it was all the fun everyone had, and it was all free,” he said.
This year’s National Night Out will feature the Tejano 361 band and DJ Wade.
Also there will be free door prizes, bounce houses, games, superhero characters, medical Helicopters, police cars, fire trucks, EMS ambulances and much more.
Everyone is invited to this free event.
For more information, contact the Refugio Police Department at 361-526-4533.