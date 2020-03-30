New bus to offer tours of area wildlife refuge

ARANSAS WILDLIFE REFUGE – Soon, bus tours on the Aransas Wildlife Refuge will be available — better than the ones in vans prior to Hurricane Harvey.
The refuge includes a portion of Refugio County.
FAMI, or Friends of Aransas and Matagorda Island Refuges, paid for the $66,936 bus last year, and additional funds will be provided for signage on the vehicle.
The bus will have access for two wheelchairs and seat 13 passengers. The previous vans carried seven passengers.
FAMI donated the bus to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and Laura Bonneau, visitor service manager, is arranging the signage for the bus.
The images for the bus include an alligator, whooping cranes, Roseate spoonbills, other sea birds and animals that frequent the refuge.
FAMI board members were recently given an update on the bus by Bonneau, who said final designs were being arranged.
“A few years back, maybe five or six years, a similar bus was loaned by another refuge for one winter season,” said former FAMI chair, Janet Price.
“The bus was used for tours. A tour was about two hours long, with a guide and driver, taking visitors to several places around the refuge. I was a guide for some of the tours and really enjoyed doing this. In the process I learned a lot about the refuge,” Price said.
Price added that Bonneau requested the van for tours, and FAMI was happy to oblige.