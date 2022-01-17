The Refugio County Sheriff’s Department welcomed a new deputy into its organization over the new year.
Deputy Ty Schultz was sworn in on Dec. 29, 2021, and began his service to Refugio County on Jan. 3, 2022.
Schultz is a recent graduate from the Del Mar police academy and comments that the current public perception of law enforcement was part of the reason that he decided to become a sheriff’s deputy.
“My main goal in general and the whole reason I wanted to do this was that it’s not that I necessarily want to better the whole world, because I know I’m one person and I don’t have the ability to do that on my own,” said Schultz. “I feel like I have a really good knack for talking with people. If I can better every interaction that I have with somebody, whether that be in my law enforcement background, my law enforcement job or just in my personal life, if I can leave them in a better way than when I found them, then that’s my goal every single day, no matter. That’s the reason I chose law enforcement because I can use that in my work life with every interactions that I have with people.”
Schultz, who was born in Victoria, spent most of his childhood in Goliad while the majority of his family lived in Woodsboro. Schultz’s great uncle was a deputy for Refugio back when his grandparents were young. He commented how he first became interested in becoming a deputy.
“What really shined on Refugio for me was when three or four years ago,” continued Schultz, “I was part of the Woodsboro Fire Department and we had a banquet at a church in Refugio. I had questions about it, I was younger at the time, and I found a deputy. ... He had talked to me for 30 to 45 minutes just talking to me. Ever since I talked to that one deputy I wanted to be a part of the Refugio Sheriff’s Department.”
Schultz describes his childhood as tough. His father was not around, so Schultz lived with his grandparents. Schultz’s grandparents now live with him as an adult as he takes care of the people who cared for him.
“It was tough,” Schultz said. “... With no father figure around, I had to teach myself how to do things. I think it grew me as a person.”
Growing up, Schultz looked up to his grandfather, Allen Schultz, as a role model.
“As a broad term, my grandfather is the one who gives me the willpower to just do the best that I can and just not quit.”
Once he entered his law enforcement training, another deputy by the name of James Whitlow became Schultz’s role model.
Schultz commented that the program he worked through at Del Mar Community College was a very demanding job both physically and mentally.
“I had to show up every single morning at the academy as soon as the doors opened at 5:30 a.m. and I didn’t leave until 9 p.m. for the last three months of the academy. That was just in order for me to know all the laws as well as I could to pass the test, coming into the end of it.”
Along with his new journey as a sheriff’s deputy, Schultz is also beginning his life as a father. As of this writing, James Allan Schultz is just days old and Ty looks forward to the new chapter in his life.
In terms of his new duties as a law enforcement officer, Ty looks forward to being involved in the community on a daily basis.
“I’m more than willing and I’m so happy to meet anybody that wants to talk to me,” he commented. “... I’ve got all the time in the world. I love the people in my community. I want to get to know everybody in this community so I can better serve them. I plan on every single thing. Every person that I deal with, I plan on leaving that situation with them better off than when I approach them.”
He notes that this may include warnings or citations. “It may not be what they like, but it’s going to be better for them in the long run, and that’s my goal.
When Schultz is not working as a father and deputy in Refugio, he enjoys the soothing and relaxing hobby of leatherwork. “It’s not really strenuous and it helps clear my mind after a long day.”
