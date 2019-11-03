New food trailer parks in Bayside

BAYSIDE – Numerous years of experience in the restaurant business has plopped down in Bayside near Naylor’s Nursery.
Hensley’s Chuckwagon promises to serve up delicious fare, according to Laura Hensley, who owns and cooks for the food trailer.
Not long ago, in early June, Garry Lankford’s Copano Cabana Grill, a food trailer specializing in barbecue, failed.
But Naylor’s Nursery manager Nettie Schneider-Hensley called Laura, her former aunt-in-law, knowing about her restaurant experience.
And Laura, 73, gladly accepted an invitation to open a food trailer in Bayside.
Laura, who lives in Beeville, operated a restaurant in Beeville for years.
“I had Hensley’s Cafe on Washington Street in downtown Beeville for 15 years,” she said.
“I’m a youngster at heart,” she added.
She noted that the way to success in Bayside is to get people traveling along Farm-to-Market Road 136 to stop.
She opened the Chuckwagon the second weekend in October and plans to open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“I may change that at some point,” she said.
She said her kids are all gone and grown, noting her son Wesley was one of three law enforcement officers shot in Houston while serving a warrant last December.
Wesley was shot nine times and is slowly recovering.
As far as Bayside, she said she “loves it. I was born and raised in Refugio. Both of my sisters married Woodsboro boys.”
She said her food trailer was wrapped with colorful pictures.
“Hopefully, business is going to be good. I will be driving here and back each time to Beeville,” she said.
“Everything is homemade, and I am taking orders for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said.
She can be reached at 361-358-84-14 for food orders, or customers can drop by Hensley’s Chuckwagon near Nayor’s Nursery.
On this particular day, Dave Sullivan, of Port Aransas, stopped in to try Laura’s food.
He said he comes by Bayside every weekend this time of year to go hunting on his lease near Woodsboro.
“There are eight of us on the lease. Some of us are from Portland,” he said.
What did he think of Hensley’s food?
He gave it a thumb’s up, and he bought one of her homemade pies.
And he said he would be back with his friends.
In addition to baked goods, she offers hamburgers, tacos and other lunch and dinner fare – all reasonably priced.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.