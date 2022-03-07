Corey Wasicek hasn’t had much time to settle into his new role at Refugio County Memorial Hospital.
Wasicek, who was previously the director of nursing, took over as the hospital’s CEO on Nov. 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a whirlwind,” Wasicek said. “But we have gotten through it. The way the staff has come together has been amazing. We love taking care of patients here.”
Wasicek said the hospital had a positive test rate of 86% during the height of the delta variant.
“And we were testing over 80 people a day,” Wasicek said. “We peaked at around 60 cases a day. That’s nothing for Victoria or Corpus Christi. But for a county with only 7,300 people, that’s a lot.”
According to Wasicek, the hospital had as many as 22 COVID-19 patients in its care at one time.
“That was something this facility was not prepared for,” Wasicek said. “We had a Covid wing with six beds. We had to extend that and take over the normal general population beds and put them in a wing that was walled off from everybody. We had room for only two normal patients.”
As the delta variant subsided, the number of coronavirus cases in the county decreased. The omicron variant peaked in January and caused two school districts in Refugio County to shut their doors.
Wasicek credits the teamwork of his staff for the reduction of positive cases in the county. On Feb. 24, Wasicek said the hospital was tracking just one case in the county.
“I would say our staff was more prepared this time,” Wasicek said. “I would say with this last wave there were times when we were all tired, but I don’t think we ever felt overwhelmed.”
The symptoms and severity of illness with the omicron variant were less severe, according to Wasicek.
“Most of the patients didn’t require oxygen,” Wasicek said. “The biggest issue was weakness and that was with people over 65 with health issues.”
As CEO, Wasicek has come to appreciate those behind the scenes at the hospital even more.
“A lot of people take housekeeping for granted,” Wasicek said. “They forget the maintenance people. They get left out of a lot of the decisions, so it was my impetus to check with them because we’re all one big team here.”
Wasicek, who began his medical career as a paramedic, made cleanliness and sanitization a top priority.
“We do what is called a terminal clean of all the rooms,” Wasicek said. “We clean every little bitty thing.”
Wasicek feels and hopes the worst COVID-19 days are past. He said communication will be the key to preventing more spikes in the county.
“We’re really blessed that we have a small community and we can talk to just about everybody,” said Wasicek, who credits Refugio County Emergency Management/Safety Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton with keeping residents informed and working with state officials.
“Everybody knows everybody so we can hear who is infected. I’m very proud of the community. There’s an openness. We can all talk to each other and get the facts and understand how to face this together.”
